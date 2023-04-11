Podcasts For Kids

APM STUDIOS children's podcasts will be available on YOTO's children's audio player devices and app under a new agreement.

“As two brand leaders in the children’s audio space, we’re thrilled to be partnering with APM STUDIOS on the launch of these podcasts," said YOTO CEO BEN DRURY. “YOTO continuously strives to offer children and families inspiring and educational content, and with this new partnership, we’re able to provide our ever-expanding community with access to APM STUDIOS’ thrilling content that ranges from science and financial literacy to historical moments and everything in between.”

APM STUDIOS Chief Strategy Officer & Managing Director of Revenue Strategy and Business Development THOMAS DE NAPOLI said, “APM STUDIOS has a ten-year track record of being an innovator and leader in kid-native podcast content, which is why we believe YOTO -- an innovator in children’s audio -- is a great partner for expanding the reach of our growing library.”

« back to Net News