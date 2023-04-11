April 13-15 In Anaheim

The NAMM SHOW, to be held in ANAHEIM, CA on APRIL 13-15 at the ANAHEIM CONVENTION CENTER, will include a special track session featuring BRANDI CARLILE in a conversation with producer/engineer DAVE WAY. Called “BRANDI CARLILE on Producing and Uncovering the Artist in the Studio,” the session will cover a number of topics including a look at CARLILE’s approach to record production, lessons learned when shifting from artist/songwriter to producer, and tips and tricks in the studio.

The NAMM SHOW will also include hundreds of free education sessions and networking opportunities, concerts and events during the show and after hours, and the presentation of the Music for Life Award to JOHN FOGERTY.

