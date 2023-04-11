Morning Drive Opening

There’s officially a Morning Drive opening In NASHVILLE, as iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WNRQ (105.9 THE ROCK)/NASHVILLE PD JONATHAN SHUFORD says they are looking for a new morning drive show to replace JOSH INNES, who announced in FEBRUARY he was leaving for a job he “coveted for a long time” (NET NEWS 2/15).

INNES posted on INSTAGRAM that he has joined HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock KSHE/ST. LOUIS for afternoons.

SHUFORD tells ALL ACCESS, “We're looking for a content-driven morning host or duo that fits a rock/classic rock lifestyle. If you believe in the power of radio to connect to an audience, aren't afraid to step outside the box a little bit, and can create a morning SHOW that's engaging, interactive, and local, we want to hear from you!”

You can contact SHUFORD here.

