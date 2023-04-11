Streaming Numbers

NIELSEN AUDIO is now offering market-wide data on broadcast audio streams in PPM markets for all stations using total line reporting (TLR). Market-Wide Total Line Reporting debuts with the MARCH 2023 survey month, and includes five demographics and seven dayparts; before now, clients could only see streaming data for their own stations.

"With the ongoing rise of streaming audio consumption as it pertains to the radio industry, it only makes sense to provide clients with an enhanced view of the audio marketplace," said EVP-Managing Director/Audio and Local TV CATHERINE HERKOVIC. "We are excited to introduce Market-Wide TLR reporting as an enhancement that will help our clients make informed decisions and drive continued growth.”

« see more Net News