Deadline: April 19th

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS, INC (CRB) is now accepting applications for the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) 2024 Agenda Committee. The committee is responsible for planning events for next year’s CRS. Industry professionals wanting to be considered must attend agenda meetings in person JULY 10-12 in NASHVILLE. In addition, applicants must attend CRS 2024 from FEBRUARY 28th - MARCH 1st, 2024.

Members receive complimentary CRS registration, but are responsible for their own travel. Interested parties can apply here by WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19th.

« see more Net News