Charese Fruge, Audrey Allen

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE checks in with AUDREY ALLEN, co-host and newest member of the morning team with BOOKER & ALEX on AUDACY Hot AC KAMX (MIX 94.7)/AUSTIN.

Contemplating the run up to her arrival in AUSTIN last fall, ALLEN said, “The job interview process, especially in this industry, is difficult and lengthy. I had a lot of different places I was talking to, not knowing if it was where I’d go or if I would get a job at all. There’s a lot of rejection involved in this business, there are a lot of people interviewing for a limited number of roles.”

Each week in ALL ACCESS, CHARESE FRUGE shines the spotlight on one of the many women carving out successful, diverse careers in one of our many related businesses.

