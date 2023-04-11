Jonathan McHugh

Music industry veteran JONATHAN McHUGH has joined TAMARA CONNIFF's global independent music publishing, rights management and catalog marketing company AMR SONGS (AMR) (NET NEWS 3/23) as Senior Advisor Creative & Sync, while also serving on the company's board.

McHUGH was the subject of an ALL ACCESS Power Player interview with JOEL DENVER last JULY (NET NEWS 7/12/22).

An independent filmmaker and TV/film music supervisor, McHUGH has also held high-ranking creative positions in major music, film, and TV companies. He began his career working in record promotion at A&M and ELEKTRA RECORDS, and then segued to producing soundtracks and music supervision. As VP/Soundtrack Music at NEW LINE CINEMA from 1996-1999, McHUGH co-produced many platinum and gold soundtracks, including “The Wedding Singer,” “Rush Hour,” “Austin Powers,” “Blade,” “Mortal Combat 2,” “Love Jones” and “Lost In Space,” among others.

He then spent eight years as VP/Visual Media at JIVE/BMG where he launched ZOMBA FILMS, co-produced the BRITNEY SPEARS film “Crossroads,” and produced soundtracks for films such as NICKELODEON's "Wild Thornberry’s" and "Jimmy Neutron." From 2009–2011, he was SVP Soundtracks & Supervision for ISLAND DEF JAM and DEF JAM FILMS, where he notably co-produced JUSTIN BIEBER’s “Never Say Never" documentary.

McHUGH has produced 40 films and TV series, including the JANIS JOPLIN documentary, “JANIS: Little Girl Blue,” LIONSGATE‘s “SNOOP DOGG's Hood Of Horror," and the MUHAMMAD ALI documentary “City of ALI," among others.

He has music supervised 85 feature films and TV shows including most recently the “Freak Brothers” TV show and the films “Blindspotting,” “Butter,” “Dotty & Soul” and “Dweller.”

McHUGH is a former GRAMMY Trustee and former President of the LA Chapter. He co-founded the GUILD OF MUSIC SUPERVISORS and has served as a PRODUCERS GUILD Documentary Jury Member and Secretary.

In addition to his new role with AMR Songs, McHUGH will continue his work as an independent producer/director and music supervisor and teaching Music Industry Studies at LOYOLA UNIVERSITY in NEW ORLEANS.

Commented AMR SONGS CEO TAMARA CONNIFF, “I’m thrilled that JONATHAN is joining us at AMR. We have a strong history of working together, as well as a friendship. His creative/A&R guidance is a key part of AMR’s mission and ethos."

Added McHUGH, “I’m thrilled to have this new opportunity to work with TAMARA and build AMR SONGS into one of the most important entertainment companies in the business. I’m also enthusiastic about bringing to the company legacy artists and amazing new talents including E.J. WORLAND, WE THE COMMAS and THE BRINK OF, in addition to strong songwriters and performers like ERIK JANSEN. And, we’re just getting started!”

