Carrie Neville

FREQUENCY, which manages ads for the audio industry, has named radio veteran CARRIE NEVILLE as VP/Strategic Accounts, reporting to CEO PETE JIMISON, focusing on new and post--sales support for the company's clients.

The 15-year radio vet has held roles at MARKETRON, WIDEORBIT and PLACEMENTS.IO.

Said NEVILLE, “I’m thrilled to join FREQUENCY. With so much pressure on the economy, I’m eager to help our partners leverage technology to simplify the ad ops process and grow profit. In addition to fast and efficient audio ad management, FREQUENCY also enhances the radio, podcast and streaming listener experience. It’s truly a big win for everyone.”

Added CEO JIMISON, “CARRIE has done it all -- from support to implementation, product to sales -- always with the goal of helping clients succeed. With extensive experience and a deep understanding of audio and software, she is the perfect fit to help FREQUENCY and our partners continue to grow and thrive together.”

CARRIE will be at the upcoming NAB SHOW and can be reached at carrie@frequencyads.com.

