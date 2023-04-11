Brian Wilson (Photo: s bukley / Shutterstock.com)

ICONIC ARTISTS GROUP's THE BEACH BOYS scored an impressive 5.2 million viewers for its SUNDAY night primetime broadcast on CBS, "A GRAMMY SALUTE," making it #1 in the first hour and #2 overall for the night in viewers.

Band members BRIAN WILSON, MIKE LOVE, AL JARDINE, DAVID MARKS and BRUCE JOHNSON were the special's featured guests for a lineup of contemporary musicians performing the group's greatest hits at the DOLBY THEATER in LOS ANGELES.

It was the largest audience for a GRAMMY SALUTE special since 2020’s “GRAMMY SALUTE To PRINCE.”

The special featured appearances by DREW CAREY, TOM HANKS, JIMMY JAM, ELTON JOHN, HARVEY MASON JR., BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN and JOHN STAMOS with musical performances by ANDY GRAMMER, BECK, JIM JAMES, BRANDI CARLILE, JOHN LEGEND, CHARLIE PUTH, FALL OUT BOY, FOSTER THE PEOPLE, HANSON, NORAH JONES, LADY A, LITTLE BIG TOWN, LUKE SPILLER, TAYLOR MOMSEN, MICHAEL McDONALD, TAKE 6, MUMFORD & SONS, MY MORNING JACKET, PENTATONIX, LeANN RIMES, ST. VINCENT and WEEZER.

