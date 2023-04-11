Happy 75th!
SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Adult Hits KIOA/DES MOINES, IA, marked the year-long celebration of its 75th anniversary by gathering current and former air talent at the CHICAGO SPEAKEASY in downtown DES MOINES for a reunion. Alums going as far back as 1969 were in attendance, including KIOA’s first female disc jockey and news director. The current staff also has firsts for the station, including KIOA’s first female program director and first general manager.
Back row: Chad Michaels- Former DJ 88-91, 93-94 & 06-10; Steve Matthews- Former Program Director and DJ 1973-1977 & 1983-1990; Tim “The Gravedigger” Graves- Former DJ; Jeriney Fulcher- Current Morning Show Cohost; Callie Bierman- Production; Bryan Hall- Former APD & DJ 1996-2004; Randy Larson- Former DJ
Middle row: Lee Githins- Former DJ; Pastor Ron Kallem- Former KIOA Good Guy and Current resident Pastor on 104.1 EZ FM and HOPE 940; Ray Dennis- Former DJ; Karess Carter- Current afternoon Personality; Shane Finch- Former DJ 1987-1991; Stephanie Heide- Current GM
Front row: Jackie King- Former News Director; Kyle Martin-Former DJ 1987-1993; Leonard Wallace-Former Engineer; Nancy Crowfoot- First female News Director on KIOA; Carole Gassaway- First female DJ on KIOA 1969-1990; Kate Garner- Current night personality and News Director
Front kneeling: Luke Matthews- Current Morning Show Cohost & APD; Leigh McNabb- Current Program Director, Midday Personality, and Operations Manager; Jamie Grout- Former DJ
