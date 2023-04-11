Back row: Chad Michaels- Former DJ 88-91, 93-94 & 06-10; Steve Matthews- Former Program Director and DJ 1973-1977 & 1983-1990; Tim “The Gravedigger” Graves- Former DJ; Jeriney Fulcher- Current Morning Show Cohost; Callie Bierman- Production; Bryan Hall- Former APD & DJ 1996-2004; Randy Larson- Former DJ

Middle row: Lee Githins- Former DJ; Pastor Ron Kallem- Former KIOA Good Guy and Current resident Pastor on 104.1 EZ FM and HOPE 940; Ray Dennis- Former DJ; Karess Carter- Current afternoon Personality; Shane Finch- Former DJ 1987-1991; Stephanie Heide- Current GM

Front row: Jackie King- Former News Director; Kyle Martin-Former DJ 1987-1993; Leonard Wallace-Former Engineer; Nancy Crowfoot- First female News Director on KIOA; Carole Gassaway- First female DJ on KIOA 1969-1990; Kate Garner- Current night personality and News Director

Front kneeling: Luke Matthews- Current Morning Show Cohost & APD; Leigh McNabb- Current Program Director, Midday Personality, and Operations Manager; Jamie Grout- Former DJ