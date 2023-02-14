On Pause

CONCLAVE Chairperson LORI LEWIS has made an important announcement about THE CONCLAVE that was set to take place TUESDAY and WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20-21, and was to be held at the DELTA HOTELS MINNEAPOLIS NORTHEAST.

LEWIS told ALL ACCESS, “It is with a heavy heart that the CONCLAVE BOARD has decided to pause the event due to unforeseen circumstances. CONCLAVE is one of radio’s heritage events, and I look forward to regrouping in AUGUST to talk about CONCLAVE’s longstanding mission, and how we can keep it going.”

"THE CONCLAVE BOARD would like to thank you, the press, for the support you showed as we announced the dates and agenda. We would also like to thank everyone who supported what was to be CONCLAVE 45 in JUNE by committing to speaking and attending."

Refunds will be given immediately by emailing BOB GOFF at bob@wisconsin106.com.

