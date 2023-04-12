Wolinsky

HUBBARD News WFED-A-W283DG (FEDERAL NEWS NETWORK)/WASHINGTON has promoted Dir./Federal Sales JEFFREY WOLINSKY to Publisher. WOLINSKY has been with the HUBBARD WASHINGTON cluster for 20 years, starting as Account Manager and later promoted to Dir./National Sales and Dir./Federal Sales before his new position.

VP/GM JOEL OXLEY said, “Each time I have brought new opportunities to JEFFREY he has used his creativity and collaborative approach to create success for our audience, our advertisers and our team. His expertise specifically in identifying trends our organization can leverage to better deliver on our mission will take a higher profile. Leading to even greater overall success. JEFFREY’s vision for the future will align directly with our goal of being the go-to source of federal news for employees and contractors and bringing new products and opportunities to market.”

“While technology is modernizing systems for the Public Sector, we have been creating a vision on how to take the enormous gains we made during the pandemic to create an even more powerful newsroom, branded content team and marketing partner for our clients.” said WOLINSKY. The reliance of the federal community on the news and information FEDERAL NEWS NETWORK provides has led to an impressive podcast library, Exchange event platform, Federal Insights programs and an over 100,000 person database engaging with FEDERAL NEWS NETWORK for the most accurate and exclusive news.”

