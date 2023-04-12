Renaissance Man

Longtime AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK weekend "THE SPORTS EDGE" host RICK WOLFF died MONDAY (4/10) after a battle with brain cancer. He was 71.

WOLFF, son of Hall of Fame sportscaster BOB WOLFF and a former minor league infielder, hosted the weekly show since 1998; he was also an expert on sports psychology and sports parenting issues, served as an editor for MACMILLIAN/COLLIER, HACHETTE's GRAND CENTRAL PUBLISHING, HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT, WARNER BUSINESS, and KEVIN ANDERSON AND ASSOCIATES, worked as a sports psychology coach for the CLEVELAND INDIANS, wrote several books and magazine articles, and coached college baseball at MERCY COLLEGE.

