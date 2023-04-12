Latin Music Revenues Up

The RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (RIAA) is reporting that Latin music revenues in the U.S. increased 24% to $1.1 billion in 2022, a 6.9% share of the overall market, with streaming representing $1.06 billion of the total (97%).

Paid subscription revenue of $758 million made up 71% of streaming revenues, with ad-supported on-demand streams up 24%; Revenues from digital and customized services like PANDORA, SIRIUSXM, and internet radio fell 5% and permanent downloads dropped 15%, while vinyl sales represented less than 1% of sales in the category but continued to increase.

SVP/State Public Policy & Industry Relations RAFAEL FERNANDEZ JR. said, “When BAD BUNNY’s UN VERANO SIN TI became the first non-English language album to ever top the BILLBOARD 200 or BECKY G, DADDY YANKEE, JHAY CORTEZ, KAROL G, LUIS MIGUEL, ROSALIA and SOFÍA REYES hit the mainstream, it was clear Latin music’s hot streak was just lighting up. U.S. Latin music revenues in 2022 exceeded $1 billion for the first time and grew significantly faster than the broader industry. That sustained expansion speaks to an openness to new artists, music and ways of listening. As the son of Cuban immigrants, my earliest musical memories are that of Latin origins from LALO RODRIGUES to EDDIE RUIZ so to see this genre that was so defining for me early on, and throughout my career connecting policymakers to support the culture, reaching these heights is truly remarkable.”

