Rosenworcel

FCC Chairwoman JESSICA ROSENWORCEL will appear at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS on MONDAY (4/17), offering an address on the convention's main stage after NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT and UNIVISION's GABRIELA TESSLER's "fireside chat" at 9a (PT).

"We are thrilled to have Chairwoman ROSENWORCEL joining us again this year at NAB Show,” said LEGEYT. “With the FCC sitting at the forefront of so many critical issues facing our members today, this will provide a unique opportunity for broadcasters across the country to hear directly from the Chairwoman on her thoughts on the state of the industry and her vision for the future."

