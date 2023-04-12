-
Mikayla Browne Joining WNWC (Life 102.5) Madison, WI For Afternoons
by Todd Stach
April 12, 2023 at 7:07 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian WNWC (LIFE 102.5)/MADISON, WI adds MIKAYLA BROWNE to Afternoons. BROWNE comes from OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY Contemporary Christian WONU (SHINE.FM)/CHICAGO, where she served in a variety of roles including on-air, creative services, and donor development.
“We are very excited MIKAYLA has joined our station here in MADISON,” said SM STEVE YOUNG. “She is a great example of someone who is humble, professional and dedicated to reaching people. We are looking forward to what she will bring to our team.”