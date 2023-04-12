Jackson

KZIA, INC. Top 40 KZIA (Z102.9)/CEDAR RAPIDS, IA OM CHRIS JACKSON has been named Exec. Producer of the COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS-syndicated DAVE AND MAHONEY show, effective MONDAY (4/17). JACKSON worked with DAVE FARRA and JASON MAHONEY at KXTE/LAS VEGAS and KHMX (MIX 96.5)/HOUSTON; the show moved its flagship from KXTE to HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX/PHOENIX this week.

FARRA said, “CHRIS is an incredibly talented individual that we have always had tremendous respect for, as a person and broadcast pro. To have him on our growing team, as we plant the flag in PHOENIX and super serve our affiliate partners, is a massive win for us. There is no one we would rather share this new adventure with than CHRIS.”

JACKSON added, “I’ve been very fortunate in my career to be able to work with radio hosts I was fans of. That was the case when I first started working with DAVE AND MAHONEY over a decade ago. Since then, our careers have gone in different directions, but we’ve still managed to colllabarate over the years. Now we’re back in the same building together doing what we do best, and that’s great radio!”

