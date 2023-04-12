Podcast Edition

STINGRAY Top 40 CIHT (HOT 89.9)/OTTAWA's "THE MORNING HOT TUB" show has added a twice-weekly podcast version with original and repurposed show content. "THE HOT TUB PODCAST," hosted by JEFF MAULER, SCOTT RUSH, JENNI MACDONALD, and BRADY JONES, is being distributed via the STINGRAY PODCAST NETWORK.

“All I wanted to accomplish with this was to beat SMARTLESS,” said MAULER of the podcast's #4 debut on SPOTIFY's podcast chart in CANADA. “Now that we’ve accomplished that, I’m not even sure we need to release another episode ever.”

RUSH said, “I'm not even sure what a podcast is, but I was told that if we continue to be a part of it, somebody will bring us egg rolls.”

“It has been a lifelong dream of mine to be 4th best in CANADA at something,” said MACDONALD. “This really is a dream come true.”

“When is the last time you just took a breath, spun around in a circle four times and screamed as loud as you possibly could at an unsuspecting donkey?” said JONES. “That's what the podcast is like.”

« see more Net News