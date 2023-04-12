Just Launched

PAUL WRIGHT III, MATT INGLE, and JENNIE LEE RIDDLE have launched a new label and music distribution company called EUPHONIC CITY. The three bring 75+ years of experience in Gospel, Worship, and CCM.



EUPHONIC CITY’s first signing is PHIL KING, whose debut single, “Psalms 23 (I Am Not Alone) ft. MEREDITH ANDREWS,” drops (4/14). A series of singles are planned for release throughout the summer of 2023, featuring several guest artists.



“With differing tastes and common heart, together we are able to have a wide and narrow scope simultaneously. This makes for a highly agile, explorative, targeted, and systematized support system with each artist and label we sign," said WRIGHT III.

INGLE said, “We hope to leave a lasting impact on hearts, maybe even the world, and are willing to take the needed risks to be effective and advance our calling.“

RIDDLE commented, “We exist for those who have an expanded call to leave the beaten path and pioneer a sound; to reach a people who otherwise would fall through the cracks.”

