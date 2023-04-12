Ballard

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC's latest acquisition is a stake in the publishing catalog, writer’s share royalties, and writer's share of public performance of writer/producer/musician RUSS BALLARD. Included in the deal are hits like "NEW YORK Groove" (a solo hit for ACE FREHLEY) and "You Can Do Magic" (a hit in 1982 for AMERICA, also produced by BALLARD). Terms were not disclosed other than the press release characterizing the transaction as a "multi-million dollar" deal.

“I am delighted that I have found the right partner in PRIMARY WAVE,” said BALLARD, the former front man of ARGENT. “I am looking forward to working with them on many of my future projects. I love their energy and their commitment. I would like to thank LARRY and all his team. I would like to thank JAMES HARMAN and to RG-C. The future looks bright!”

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC's ROBIN GODFREY CASS added, “I am so thrilled that RUSS BALLARD has trusted PRIMARY WAVE as the custodian of his legendary catalog, spanning over five decades. We are excited to launch a true partnership and look forward to working with RUSS. As if these timeless hits, most of which he is the sole writer, weren’t enough inspiration, RUSS’s charm and involvement makes everyone around him want to work even harder.”

