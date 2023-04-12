Ashworth

CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP (CMG) has promoted JEN ASHWORTH to SVP/Commercial Marketing And Streaming and will oversee streaming strategies across the group's diverse artist roster. ASHWORTH is based in HOLLYWOOD and will continue to report to EVP/Global Commercial Marketing & Strategy MIKE SHERWOOD.

In her elevated position, ASHWORTH will draw upon her broad experience to oversee the company’s streaming strategies across its portfolio of labels and extensive artist roster, focusing on editorial and partner activations with SPOTIFY, APPLE MUSIC, AMAZON, YOUTUBE and PANDORA. She will continue to manage CMG’s relationship with SPOTIFY as the company’s account lead.

Prior to her promotion, ASHWORTH was VP/Global Commercial Marketing for CMG, a position she has held since 2018. During her five years in that role, she has been integral to the launch and success of numerous artists and projects, including ICE SPICE, LEWIS CAPALDI, DOECHII, NIALL HORAN, TOOSII, SAM SMITH and FLETCHER, to name a few.

SHERWOOD said, “JEN is a dynamic music executive with strong instincts and unparalleled relationships. Her passion for sharing & elevating our artists music worldwide is inspiring and I’m proud to work beside her every day.”

ASHWORTH added, “CAPITOL has been my home for 10 years, and I’m so fortunate to have been mentored by some of the best executives in the business along the way. I’m particularly grateful to [CMG Chair & CEO] MICHELLE JUBELIRER, [CMG President] ARJUN PULIJAL and MIKE SHERWOOD for their continued belief in me and the opportunity to work with some of the most amazing artists in music. I absolutely love what I do, and it’s an honor to be part of the CMG team that works so tirelessly to help our artists execute their creative visions and present their music to the world.”

