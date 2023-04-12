A little support can go a long way to help reach success, including an NCAA Championship Win. That's what happened for the LSU Lady Tigers this year, who took home a record breaking, first time ever, win for LSU. It didn't go unnoticed that the Men's basketball coach, Football Coach and Atheletic Director for the university traveled across the country to support the team. Head Coach of the Lady Tigers Kim Mulkey was very gracious and praised their support all over Twitter.

That's the kind of support every team needs, no matter what kind of team you are. We could especially use it in the radio business these days. The numbers don’t lie. We’ve all seen the latest gender study from Mentoring and Inspiring Women which indicates that the percentages of Female Market and Sales Managers are growing quickly, but when it comes to Programmers, the statistics are not only tragically low, but they are decreasing. There are many reasons for that, but the lack of support from male colleagues, especially in positions of power, is one of the main ones.

In this week's "The Bigger Picture," McMEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE explores why support from colleagues is so important, and just exactly the kind of victories it can lead to for all parties involved. Click here to read more.





