Anderson and Micaela (Photo Angela Free-Gonzales)

Country singer ALYSSA MICAELA, a longtime protege of hit songwriter LIZ ROSE, married her fiance, CARLTON ANDERSON, on SATURDAY (4/8) in TEXAS. The ODESSA, TX, native has written and sung about being with a cowboy for years, and finally found one.

According to her FACEBOOK page, the wedding was "complete with family, friends, cowboy boots, oak trees, blue skies, mariachis, and, of course, WHATABURGER."

She is set to release a new album, THE HARD WAY, on APRIL 28th.

« see more Net News