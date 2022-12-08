Carter (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

BACKSTREET BOYS' NICK CARTER has been sued for sexual assault and battery by a woman accusing the singer of raping her as an 18-year-old in 2003. According to ROLLING STONE, MELISSA SCHUMAN is accusing CARTER of using “his role, status, and power as a well-known singer to gain access to, groom, manipulate, exploit, and sexually assault” her.

SCHUMAN, formerly a member of the 2000s girl group DREAM, initially came forward in NOVEMBER 2017, saying CARTER allegedly forced himself upon her at his SANTA MONICA apartment and took her virginity, refusing to take no for an answer. CARTER denied the allegations then in a statement, saying SCHUMAN had “never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual … It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

SCHUMAN continued to question whether CARTER retaliated and worked to ruin her career, which never took off after the accusations.

In a statement to ROLLING STONE on TUESDAY (4/11), CARTER’s attorney LIANE K. WAKAYAMA claimed that “MELISSA SCHUMAN has been peddling this tale for many years, but her allegation was false when she first made it back in 2017 – and it still is.”

CARTER was also accused in a lawsuit filed in NEVADA which alleges he committed sexual battery on a disabled teenager on a tour bus after a 2001 concert in TACOMA, WA (NET NEWS 12/9/22).

