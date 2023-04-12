Music Acts Announced

The musical lineup for the ST. JUDE ROCK 'N' ROLL RUNNING SERIES NASHVILLE, set for APRIL 22-23, was announced TODAY (4/12). RUNAWAY JUNE will headline the post-race concert on SATURDAY (4/22) from 10:30a - noon at the finish line outside NISSAN STADIUM. Adding to the post-race festivities are PGMG recording artists GREG PRATT and ANGIE REY.

Performances by JILLIAN CARDARELLI, GOLDEN WEST, LANCE CARPENTER, JOE NOTO and ADAM WARNER will highlight the music stage at the free and open-to-the-public Health & Fitness Expo preceding the marathon on THURSDAY, APRIL 20th, and FRIDAY, APRIL 21, at the MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME & MUSEUM in downtown NASHVILLE.

THE ROCK 'N' ROLL RUNNING SERIES NASHVILLE combines live music and scenic running routes through downtown NASHVILLE locations. The categories for participation include 1-mile, 5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon, plus a Doggie Dash and Kids Rock event. Registration for the race is open here.

