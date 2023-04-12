More Artists Added

Organizers of the upcoming STILL PLAYIN' POSSUM: MUSIC & MEMORIES OF GEORGE JONES concert and television special have added more artists to the lineup for the event celebrating the late JONES. The show, happening at the VON BRAUN CENTER PROPST ARENA in HUNTSVILLE, AL on APRIL 25th, has added JELLY ROLL, RILEY GREEN, UNCLE KRACKER, THE OAK RIDGE BOYS, THE ISAACS and JANIE FRICKE.

They join the already announced BRAD PAISLEY, DIERKS BENTLEY, WYNONNA, TANYA TUCKER, TRAVIS TRITT, JAMEY JOHNSON, SARA EVANS, TRACE ADKINS, JUSTIN MOORE, LORRIE MORGAN, MICHAEL RAY, MARK CHESNUTT, SAM MOORE, TRACY BYRD, TRACY LAWRENCE, AARON LEWIS, CHARLIE STARR of BLACKBERRY SMOKE, DILLON CARMICHAEL, GRETCHEN WILSON, JOE NICHOLS, SARA EVANS, and a special appearance by RANDY TRAVIS (NET NEWS 3/17). In addition, a '90s salute to “No Show JONES” will feature a special performance by JOHN BERRY, TY HERNDON, RICOCHET’s HEATH WRIGHT, BILLY YATES, and ANITA COCHRAN.

JONES' widow, NANCY JONES said, “Thank you to the many fans that are traveling from all over the world to be in HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, for this special night. I think the team of producers has put together some incredible moments that will surprise everyone. People will be laughing, crying, and singing along to so many of the songs performed that night. It will be an emotional night not just for me, but also for these artists, as so many were very close to GEORGE. I hope everyone that attends or gets to see it on television will enjoy it and remember their favorite GEORGE song.”

No word yet on a network or air date for the television special.

