Concert Promotion

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM and OAK VIEW GROUP have entered a multi-year strategic agreement to bring SBS' live concert events to OAK VIEW-operated venues and create new events for the arenas. As part of the deal, SBS will bring its MEGA MEZCLA, AMOR EN VIVO, and MEGA BASH events to OAK VIEW-operated UBS ARENA adjacent to BELMONT PARK in ELMONT, NY, and will develop new events for OAK VIEW-operated MOODY CENTER in AUSTIN and ACRISURE ARENA in PALM DESERT, CA as well as in the ORLANDO market.

"As one of the largest concert producers in the nation and trailblazers for Latin music, it is our mission to continue to build upon our legacy by creating more unparalleled live music experiences for audiences across the globe," said SBS ENTERTAINMENT Pres. ALESSANDRA ALARCÓN. "Our partnership with the OAK VIEW GROUP is the first of its kind and we couldn't be more excited to work with them to expand our footprint across their world-class venues and connect more Latin music fans with the artists they love."

"As the popularity and globalization of Latin music continues to rise, we're delighted to partner with SBS ENTERTAINMENT to broaden its audience, while delivering greater diversity across our business, and bringing its iconic live events to OVG's roster of world-class arenas," said OAK VIEW GROUP Pres./Business Development FRANCESCA BODIE. "This partnership represents a foundation that we plan to grow, both nationally and internationally in the coming years, and we look forward to developing more programming with ALESSANDRA and the SBS team."

