Blakley, Laporte

YOUR PUBLIC RADIO has named Interim Chief Content Officer JONATHAN BLAKLEY as the permanent Chief Content Officer at News-Talk WYPR and Triple A WTMD/BALTIMORE and has promoted Programming Assistant/Midday Host TYLER LAPORTE to APD of WTMD.

BLAKLEY is the former Interim Dir./Content at AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON, Executive PD at KQED INC. News-Talk KQED-F/SAN FRANCISCO, PD at MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO's MPR NEWS, and producer and editor at NPR. LAPORTE will continue to host 10a-1p SUNDAY through FRIDAY and will take music calls TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS 2-4p (ET) at (410) 307-1682.

“The wealth of knowledge and experience JONATHAN brings to us is tremendously exciting and very much what we were hoping for at the start of this search,” said Interim CEO TOM LIVINGSTON. “JONATHAN is a recognized leader in public media in both programming and journalism. His four previous workplaces, WAMU, KQED, MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO and NPR, where he performed at the respective level of and focused on the work, he will be involved in with WYPR and WTMD, speaks for itself.”

“TYLER brought with him two decades worth of passion for both music and BALTIMORE when he returned to the TMD airwaves in 2022,” said WTMD PD CARRIE EVANS. “His continued excitement for making new music discoveries, his enthusiasm for live shows and his rich history within the industry will no doubt help lead TMD’s programming team to new heights.”

« see more Net News