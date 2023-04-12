Brinson (Picture: WTDY Website)

More changes at AUDACY Top 40 WTDY (96.5 TDY)/PHILADELPHIA following MONDAY's departure of PD NATHAN GRAHAM (NET NEWS 4/10).

RAVEN BRINSON, co-host of the morning show with MICHAEL BENNETT has exited. BRINSON joined the station in 2021 from iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHKS (106.1 KISS FM)/DALLAS. Her previous stops include D.A. PETERSON Top 40 WDJQ (Q92)/CANTON, OH and ADAMS Top 40 WJFX (HOT 107.9)/FORT WAYNE.

BENNETT started the show today by telling listeners, "I have some rather sad news to share," explaining, "Companies worldwide are crunching now. It's just the state of the world we're in." He added, "RAVEN is good, we'll stay in contact. She's a forever friend now."

The ten-year station vet will continue solo, followed by JULIA in middays and BRU in afternoons.

« see more Net News