Bones (Photo: Reid Yarberry)

TV and iHEARTRADIO national personality BOBBY BONES will kick off the reveal of this year's nominees for the 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS on his nationally syndicated morning show, announcing several categories TOMORROW (4/13), beginning at 8a (CT). A full list of nominees in all categories will be released immediately following at 8:30a (CT) on the ACADEMY's website and socials, and via a Breaking News Alert from ALL ACCESS.

"Country Music’s Party of the Year," hosted by DOLLY PARTON and GARTH BROOKS, returns to PRIME VIDEO live from FORD CENTER at THE STAR in FRISCO, TX, on THURSDAY, MAY 11th (NET NEWS 3/29). The full rebroadcast of the show will stream the next day for free on AMAZON FREEVEE.

New this year, the ACADEMY’s Entertainer of the Year category will feature seven nominees, expanding from five last year. Additionally, as previously reported, Songwriter of the Year has been split into two categories, Songwriter of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, and the Video of the Year category has been re-branded as Visual Media of the Year to include additional formats of visual content, among other updates.

The 58th ACM AWARDS performers, presenters, and additional ACM AWARDS week ancillary events will be announced in the coming weeks. Click here for more information.

