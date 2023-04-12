Welcoming 160+ Different Countries

NAB SHOW announced that representatives from more than 160 countries outside the U.S. have registered to attend the 2023 iteration in LAS VEGAS, April 15th-19th.

Said NAB EVP/Global Connections & Events CHRIS BROWN, “We are very excited to welcome our international visitors, exhibitors and partners to help us celebrate this centennial NAB SHOW. Our many programs and sessions will allow them to connect, network and reflect over the last 100 years of innovation as well as their own experiences in media and entertainment.”

This year, more than 50 international delegation groups from LATIN AMERICA, ASIA and OCEANIS, EUROPE, the MIDDLE EAST, NORTH AMERICA, SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA and the CARIBBEAN will attend. World-leading companies and technology pioneers will showcase their latest innovations across eight pavilions representing GREAT BRITAIN and NORTHERN IRELAND, BAVARIA, FRANCE, KOREA and BELGIUM. Press members from 48 countries will cover the show, and more than 80 of NAB's international year-round media and strategic partners will be in attendance.

This centennial NAB SHOW will also welcome ministries of communications, information, culture, arts, sports, broadcasting and media from all reaches of the world such as BRAZIL the DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO, INDONESIA, SOUTH KOREA, KUWAIT, OMAN, QATAR, SRI LANKA and TANZANIA.

NAB SHOW will honor its international members at the 4th GLOBAL NEXT-GEN BROADCASTING CONFERENCE held on SUNDAY, APRIL 16th, from 4 to 6p (ET). Co-produced by NAB and RAPA, this session will focus on the international, widespread use of ATSC 3.0 as a digital terrestrial television (DTT) standard. Speakers from the CARIBBEAN, the U.S., BRAZIL, INDIA, KOREA and other countries will discuss opportunities for collaboration among participants and explore potential new businesses and benefits to share among the ATSC 3.0 shareholders.

