Laurie Kahn: Honored

MENTORING & INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO has named the late LAURIE KAHN, MEDIA STAFFING NETWORK founder, the 2023 MIW FRANCES PRESTON TRAILBLAZER.

The award is named for the music industry pioneer and longtime BMI President/CEO, presented for the past 12 years to a woman who, through her leadership and accomplishments in the industry, champions and creates opportunities for other women in radio to further their careers.

KAHN passed away in OCTOBER of last year. She began her radio career in KANSAS CITY, moved into sales management in CHICAGO and then established MEDIA STAFFING NETWORK in 1993.

The award will be presented during the 2023 NAB SHOW during the WE ARE BROADCASTERS awards program on the main stage, TUESDAY, APRIL 18th at 10a (PT).

Accepting this honor on LAURIE's behalf will be her friend and business partner since 1998, PATTY KINCAID, currently MEDIA STAFFING NETWORK's VP/GM.

MIW Board President RUTH PRESSLAFF commented, “As so many of us know, LAURIE built a successful company dedicated to helping media professionals grow their careers. What I suspect most do not know is that her devotion to this industry, and particularly the women it employs, compelled her to spend some of her very precious and limited time leading to her passing working with MIW to create the SPEAK UP! MENTORSHIP. The very first mentee has been selected and will be announced shortly.”

MEDIA STAFFING NETWORK VP/GM KINCAID added, "Receiving the MIW TRAILBLAZER AWARD is a wonderful honor, and I am proud to accept this award on behalf of LAURIE KAHN and her family. LAURIE was committed to helping people find the career of their dreams, a mission all of us at MEDIA STAFFING NETWORK strive to continue every day. We are grateful for this tribute and know LAURIE would be very proud to be recognized."

