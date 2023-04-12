License Revoked

The FCC has revoked the license of ROGER WAHL for Classic Rock WQZS (QZ-93)/MEYERSDALE, PA on character issues, apparently ending the long-running saga that began with WAHL's 2020 guilty plea to felony and misdemeanor charges after being accused of planting a camera in a woman's home and using the images to create a fake online dating account to solicit men to rape the woman.

Administrative Law Judge JANE HINCKLEY HALPRIN ruled last AUGUST that WAHL's repeated failure to follow court orders and procedures and show up for virtual conferences "effectively waived his right to a hearing" (NET NEWS 8/2/22).

