Zelenskyy and Paisley (Photo supplied by Congressional Delegation)

Country star BRAD PAISLEY, a global ambassador for UNITED24 and its REBUILD UKRAINE program, visited UKRAINE for the first time YESTERDAY (4/12). His stop in the war-torn country was highlighted by his first in-person meeting with President VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, who makes a spoken word guest appearance on PAISLEY’s recently released song, “Same Here,” on EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE.

On his way to KYIV, PAISLEY met and played for American troops in POLAND as part of a U.S. Congressional delegation. While in UKRAINE, PAISLEY performed “Same Here” in ST. MICHAEL’S SQUARE in KYIV. (Watch here.)

During a press conference held by the Congressional delegation, PAISLEY said, “It’s an emotional experience seeing all of this firsthand. For me, looking around this city and being here for the first time, I’m absolutely struck by the resilience of life and the beautiful nature of the way this city is trying to thrive in the middle of conflict. And also trying to be as free as they can be in this hard time. I think as an American, it is one of the most inspiring things I’ve ever seen and I’m absolutely honored to be here.”

The FEBRUARY 24th release of “Same Here” marked the one-year anniversary of the Russo-Ukrainian War. PAISLEY wrote the song with LEE THOMAS MILLER and TAYLOR GOLDSMITH, with proceeds going to UNITED24’s REBUILD UKRAINE program, launched by ZELENSKYY to collect charitable donations to rebuild and restore homes damaged by the war.

PAISLEY’s relationship with ZELENSKYY grew from his participation in the 'UKRAINE: Answering the Call' charity telethon in 2022, which was broadcast in prime time in the U.S.

