ELK RIVER MEDIA Classic Country WYTM and Classic Rock WEKR-A-W253CX (98.5 THE ELK)/FAYETTEVILLE, TN have named TIMOTHY GOODRICH as OM/PD. GOODRICH is also on the air under the air name SKEETER NASH.

GOODRICH's resume includes stops at WSIX (THE BIG 98) and WSM-A/NASHVILLE, KDXY (104.9 THE FOX)/JONESBORO, AR, KTPK (COUNTRY 106.9)/TOPEKA, and WZNG-A-W266EE/SHELBYVILLE, TN.

