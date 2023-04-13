-
Timothy Goodrich Named OM/PD At WYTM-WEKR/Fayetteville, TN
by Perry Michael Simon
April 13, 2023 at 5:21 AM (PT)
ELK RIVER MEDIA Classic Country WYTM and Classic Rock WEKR-A-W253CX (98.5 THE ELK)/FAYETTEVILLE, TN have named TIMOTHY GOODRICH as OM/PD. GOODRICH is also on the air under the air name SKEETER NASH.
GOODRICH's resume includes stops at WSIX (THE BIG 98) and WSM-A/NASHVILLE, KDXY (104.9 THE FOX)/JONESBORO, AR, KTPK (COUNTRY 106.9)/TOPEKA, and WZNG-A-W266EE/SHELBYVILLE, TN.