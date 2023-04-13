New Offering

PODCAST RADIO has launched a podcast production division that will create branded content shows for brand partners worldwide.

Founder/CEO GERRY EDWARDS said, “This is a natural extension of what we do. We've made our own PODCAST RADIO Originals for some time but we now want to extend our extensive production skills to brand partners as well.”

As previously announced, PODCAST RADIO, which airs online and on DAB in the U.K., is planning to offer a U.S. version soon through KMG NETWORK, and also plans to offer a short-form version of its programming alongside the 24/7 version.

Find out more at podcastradioproductions.com.

« see more Net News