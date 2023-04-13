Shomby

Country radio may have been maligned heavily for the past 18 months or so for its lack of adventure and its nationwide homogenization, particularly with music, but one thing that hasn’t changed is that artists still get excited about hearing themselves on the radio. For COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY, who also books talent for the nationally-syndicated show SHAWN PARR’S BACKSTAGE COUNTRY, that’s a major selling point for radio vs. DSPs.

“The established artists all have that ‘first time on the radio’ story, and the ‘newbies are chomping at the bit to be recognized and played by Country radio,” SHOMBY notes in his latest column for ALL ACCESS. “You never hear them (or see them post on social media) about being played on SPOTIFY or APPLE MUSIC … Their goal is to get charted and get on the radio. No matter what is reported about the standing of Country radio around music discovery, it’s the ultimate for every artist, even established ones.”

SHOMBY’S recommendation? “Embrace this every day on your station … All of this is Country radio’s distinct music and marketing advantage over the DSPs. You should be selling it every day.”

