WBAP and WFAA-TV/Dallas To Hold Free 'Weathercon' Live Event
by Perry Michael Simon
April 13, 2023 at 6:26 AM (PT)
CUMULUS News-Talk WBAP-A/DALLAS and crosstown ABC affiliate WFAA-TV are holding a free live event for families focused on the weather.
THE ON TIME EXPERTS WEATHERCON 2023 at the FRONTIERS OF FLIGHT MUSEUM in DALLAS on MAY 6th will feature WBAP meteorologist BRAD BARTON and WFAA-TV meteorologist PETE DELKUS and a wide range of exhibits, activities, and giveaways.