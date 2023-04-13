-
HARDY, Lainey Wilson Top ACM Awards Nominees
by Phyllis Stark
April 13, 2023 at 6:28 AM (PT)
HARDY and LAINEY WILSON top the nominations for the 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, revealed this morning (4/13). HARDY earned seven nominations, and WILSON six, followed by KANE BROWN, LUKE COMBS, MIRANDA LAMBERT and COLE SWINDELL with five each. MORGAN WALLEN and CHRIS STAPLETON have four nominations apiece, followed by CODY JOHNSON with three.
HARDY and WILSON share three of their nominations for their collaboration, “wait in the truck.” LAMBERT, the most awarded artist in ACM history, received a record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nod this year, passing REBA McENTIRE’s 16. For the fourth year in a row, COMBS is nominated in both the Entertainer and Male Artist of the Year categories. BROWN, meanwhile, earned his first nominations on both of those categories. BROWN shares his other three nominations with his wife, first-time nominee KATELYN BROWN, for their duet, “Thank God.” WALLEN is also a first-time nominee in the Entertainer category.
In a format with a widely documented gender disparity, it’s worth noting that a female artist was nominated this year in every major category for which they are eligible. And for the second time in ACM history, three of the Album of the Year nominees are from women (WILSON, LAMBERT and ASHLEY McBRYDE). The last and only other time that happened was in 1999, when albums from FAITH HILL, THE CHICKS (then DIXIE CHICKS) and JO DEE MESSINA were all nominated. Husband and wife duo THE WAR AND TREATY are the first black artists ever nominated in the Duo of the Year category.
Billed as ”Country Music’s Party of the Year," the show, hosted by DOLLY PARTON and GARTH BROOKS, returns to PRIME VIDEO live from FORD CENTER at THE STAR in FRISCO, TX, on THURSDAY, MAY 11th, beginning at 8p (ET). It will stream globally across more than 240 territories. A full rebroadcast of the show will stream the next day for free on AMAZON FREEVEE. A playlist celebrating this year’s nominees is available to stream now on AMAZON MUSIC.
Following are the nominees in some key categories. Check back later today for the full list.
Entertainer of the Year
JASON ALDEAN
KANE BROWN
LUKE COMBS
MIRANDA LAMBERT
CHRIS STAPLETEON
CARRIE UNDERWOOD
MORGAN WALLEN
Female Artist of the Year
KELSEA BALLERINI
MIRANDA LAMBERT
ASHLEY McBRYDE
CARLY PEARCE
LAINEY WILSON
Male Artist of the Year
KANE BROWN
LUKE COMBS
JORDAN DAVIS
CHRIS STAPLETON
MORGAN WALLEN
Duo of the Year
BROOKS & DUNN
BROTHERS OSBORNE
DAN + SHAY
MADDIE & TAE
THE WAR AND TREATY
Group of the Year
LADY A
LITTLE BIG TOWN
MIDLAND
OLD DOMINION
ZAC BROWN BAND
New Female Artist of the Year
PRISCILLA BLOCK
MEGAN MORONEY
CAITLYN SMITH
MORGAN WADE
HAILEY WHITTERS
New Male Artist of the Year
ZACH BRYAN
JACKSON DEAN
ERNEST
DYLAN SCOTT
NATE SMITH
BAILEY ZIMMERMAN
Album of the Year (Awarded to artist(s), producer(s) and label(s))
ASHLEY McBRYDE PRESENTS LINDEVILLE - ASHLEY McBRYDE
Producer: JOHN OSBORNE
Label: WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE
BELL BOTTOM COUNTRY - LAINEY WILSON
Producer: JAY JOYCE
Label: BROKEN BOWN RECORDS
GROWIN’ UP - LUKE COMBS
Producers: LUKE COMBS, CHIP MATTHEWS, JONATHAN SINGLETON
Label: RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA RECORDS
MR. SATURDAY NIGHT - JON PADRI
Producers: JON PARDIBART BUTLER, RYAN GORE
Label: CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE
PALOMINO - MIRANDA LAMBERT
Producers: JON RANDALL, LUKE DICK, MIRANDA LAMBERT, MIKEY REAVES
Label: VANNER RECORDS/RCA RECORDS NASHVILLE
Single of the Year (Awarded to artist(s), producer(s) and label(s))
Heart Like A Truck - LAINEY WILSON
Producer: JAY JOYCE
Label: BROKEN BOW RECORDS
Never Wanted To Be That Girl - CARLY PEARCE & ASHLEY McBRYDE
Producers: JOSH OSBORNE, SHANE McANALLY
Label: BIG MACHINE RECORDS/WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - COLE SWINDELL
Producer: ZACH CROWELL
Label: WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE
Thank God - KANE BROWN with KATELYN BROWN
Producer: DANN HUFF
Label: RCA NASHVILLE
‘Til You Can’t - CODY JOHNSON
Producer: TRENT WILLMON
Label: WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/COJO MUSIC
SONG OF THE YEAR (Awarded to songwriter(s)/publisher(s) and artist(s))
Sand In My Boots - MORGAN WALLEN
Songwriters: ASHLEY GORLEY, JOSH OSBORNE, MICHAEL HARDY
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - COLE SWINDELL
Songwriters: ASHLEY GORLEY, COLE SWINDELL, JESSE FRASURE, MARK D. SANDERS, THOMAS RHETT, TIM NICHOLS
‘Til You Can’t - CODY JOHNSON
Songwriters: BEN STENNIS, MATT ROGERS
wait in the truck - HARDY feat. LAINEY WILSON
Songwriters: HUNTER PHELPS, JORDAN SCHMIDT, MICHAEL HARDY, RENEE BLAIR
You Should Probably Leave - CHRIS STAPLETON
Songwriters: ASHLEY GORLEY, CHRIS DUBOIS, CHRIS STAPLETON
Music Event of the year (Awarded to artist(s)/producer(s) and label(s))
At The End Of A Bar - CHRIS YOUNG with MITCHELL TENPENNY
Producers: CHRIS DESTEFANO, CHRIS YOUNG
Label: RCA NASHVILLE
She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix) - COLE SWINDELL & JO DEE MESSINA
Producer: ZACH CROWELL
Label: WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE
Thank God - KANE BROWN with KATELYN BROWN
Producer: DANN HUFF
Label: RCA NASHVILLE
Thinking ‘Bout You - DUSTIN LYNCH feat. MACKENZIE PORTER
Producer: ZACH CROWELL
Label: BROKEN BOW RECORDS
wait in the truck - HARDY feat. LAINEY WILSON
Producers: DEREK WELLS, HARDY, JOEY MOI, JORDAN SCHMIDT
Label: BIG LOUD RECORDS
Visual Media of the Year (Awarded to producer(s)/Director(s) and artist(s))
HEARTFIRST - KELSEA BALLERINI
Producers: CHRISTEN PINKSTON & WESLEY STEBBINS-PERRY
Director: P TRACY
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - COLE SWINDELL
Producer: TROY JACKSON
Director: SPIDEY SMITH
Thank God - KANE BROWN with KATELYN BROWN
Producer: LUKE ARREGUIN
Director: ALEX ALVGA
‘Til You Can’t - CODY JOHNSON
Producer: MADDY HAYES
Director: DUSTIN HANEY
wait in the truck - HARDY feat. LAINEY WILSON
Producer: INKWELL PRODUCTIONS
Director: JUSTIN CLOUGH
What He Didn’t Do - CARLY PEARCE
Producer: RYAN BYRD
Director: ALEXA CAMPBELL
Songwriter of the Year
NICOLLE GALYON
ASHLEY GORLEY
CHASE McGILL
JOSH OSBORNE
HUNTER PHELPS
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
LUKE COMBS
ERNEST
HARDY
MIRANDA LAMBERT
MORGAN WALLEN
STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS
Producer of the Year
BUDDY CANNON
LUKE DICK
JAY JOYCE
JOEY MOI
JON RANDALL
DEREK WELLS