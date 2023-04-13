Winners Announced On May 11th

HARDY and LAINEY WILSON top the nominations for the 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, revealed this morning (4/13). HARDY earned seven nominations, and WILSON six, followed by KANE BROWN, LUKE COMBS, MIRANDA LAMBERT and COLE SWINDELL with five each. MORGAN WALLEN and CHRIS STAPLETON have four nominations apiece, followed by CODY JOHNSON with three.

HARDY and WILSON share three of their nominations for their collaboration, “wait in the truck.” LAMBERT, the most awarded artist in ACM history, received a record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nod this year, passing REBA McENTIRE’s 16. For the fourth year in a row, COMBS is nominated in both the Entertainer and Male Artist of the Year categories. BROWN, meanwhile, earned his first nominations on both of those categories. BROWN shares his other three nominations with his wife, first-time nominee KATELYN BROWN, for their duet, “Thank God.” WALLEN is also a first-time nominee in the Entertainer category.

In a format with a widely documented gender disparity, it’s worth noting that a female artist was nominated this year in every major category for which they are eligible. And for the second time in ACM history, three of the Album of the Year nominees are from women (WILSON, LAMBERT and ASHLEY McBRYDE). The last and only other time that happened was in 1999, when albums from FAITH HILL, THE CHICKS (then DIXIE CHICKS) and JO DEE MESSINA were all nominated. Husband and wife duo THE WAR AND TREATY are the first black artists ever nominated in the Duo of the Year category.

Billed as ”Country Music’s Party of the Year," the show, hosted by DOLLY PARTON and GARTH BROOKS, returns to PRIME VIDEO live from FORD CENTER at THE STAR in FRISCO, TX, on THURSDAY, MAY 11th, beginning at 8p (ET). It will stream globally across more than 240 territories. A full rebroadcast of the show will stream the next day for free on AMAZON FREEVEE. A playlist celebrating this year’s nominees is available to stream now on AMAZON MUSIC.

Following are the nominees in some key categories. Check back later today for the full list.

Entertainer of the Year

JASON ALDEAN

KANE BROWN

LUKE COMBS

MIRANDA LAMBERT

CHRIS STAPLETEON

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

MORGAN WALLEN





Female Artist of the Year

KELSEA BALLERINI

MIRANDA LAMBERT

ASHLEY McBRYDE

CARLY PEARCE

LAINEY WILSON





Male Artist of the Year

KANE BROWN

LUKE COMBS

JORDAN DAVIS

CHRIS STAPLETON

MORGAN WALLEN





Duo of the Year

BROOKS & DUNN

BROTHERS OSBORNE

DAN + SHAY

MADDIE & TAE

THE WAR AND TREATY





Group of the Year

LADY A

LITTLE BIG TOWN

MIDLAND

OLD DOMINION

ZAC BROWN BAND





New Female Artist of the Year

PRISCILLA BLOCK

MEGAN MORONEY

CAITLYN SMITH

MORGAN WADE

HAILEY WHITTERS





New Male Artist of the Year

ZACH BRYAN

JACKSON DEAN

ERNEST

DYLAN SCOTT

NATE SMITH

BAILEY ZIMMERMAN





Album of the Year (Awarded to artist(s), producer(s) and label(s))

ASHLEY McBRYDE PRESENTS LINDEVILLE - ASHLEY McBRYDE

Producer: JOHN OSBORNE

Label: WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE





BELL BOTTOM COUNTRY - LAINEY WILSON

Producer: JAY JOYCE

Label: BROKEN BOWN RECORDS





GROWIN’ UP - LUKE COMBS

Producers: LUKE COMBS, CHIP MATTHEWS, JONATHAN SINGLETON

Label: RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA RECORDS





MR. SATURDAY NIGHT - JON PADRI

Producers: JON PARDIBART BUTLER, RYAN GORE

Label: CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE





PALOMINO - MIRANDA LAMBERT

Producers: JON RANDALL, LUKE DICK, MIRANDA LAMBERT, MIKEY REAVES

Label: VANNER RECORDS/RCA RECORDS NASHVILLE





Single of the Year (Awarded to artist(s), producer(s) and label(s))

Heart Like A Truck - LAINEY WILSON

Producer: JAY JOYCE

Label: BROKEN BOW RECORDS

Never Wanted To Be That Girl - CARLY PEARCE & ASHLEY McBRYDE

Producers: JOSH OSBORNE, SHANE McANALLY

Label: BIG MACHINE RECORDS/WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - COLE SWINDELL

Producer: ZACH CROWELL

Label: WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE

Thank God - KANE BROWN with KATELYN BROWN

Producer: DANN HUFF

Label: RCA NASHVILLE

‘Til You Can’t - CODY JOHNSON

Producer: TRENT WILLMON

Label: WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/COJO MUSIC





SONG OF THE YEAR (Awarded to songwriter(s)/publisher(s) and artist(s))

Sand In My Boots - MORGAN WALLEN

Songwriters: ASHLEY GORLEY, JOSH OSBORNE, MICHAEL HARDY

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - COLE SWINDELL

Songwriters: ASHLEY GORLEY, COLE SWINDELL, JESSE FRASURE, MARK D. SANDERS, THOMAS RHETT, TIM NICHOLS

‘Til You Can’t - CODY JOHNSON

Songwriters: BEN STENNIS, MATT ROGERS

wait in the truck - HARDY feat. LAINEY WILSON

Songwriters: HUNTER PHELPS, JORDAN SCHMIDT, MICHAEL HARDY, RENEE BLAIR

You Should Probably Leave - CHRIS STAPLETON

Songwriters: ASHLEY GORLEY, CHRIS DUBOIS, CHRIS STAPLETON





Music Event of the year (Awarded to artist(s)/producer(s) and label(s))

At The End Of A Bar - CHRIS YOUNG with MITCHELL TENPENNY

Producers: CHRIS DESTEFANO, CHRIS YOUNG

Label: RCA NASHVILLE

She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix) - COLE SWINDELL & JO DEE MESSINA

Producer: ZACH CROWELL

Label: WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE

Thank God - KANE BROWN with KATELYN BROWN

Producer: DANN HUFF

Label: RCA NASHVILLE

Thinking ‘Bout You - DUSTIN LYNCH feat. MACKENZIE PORTER

Producer: ZACH CROWELL

Label: BROKEN BOW RECORDS

wait in the truck - HARDY feat. LAINEY WILSON

Producers: DEREK WELLS, HARDY, JOEY MOI, JORDAN SCHMIDT

Label: BIG LOUD RECORDS





Visual Media of the Year (Awarded to producer(s)/Director(s) and artist(s))

HEARTFIRST - KELSEA BALLERINI

Producers: CHRISTEN PINKSTON & WESLEY STEBBINS-PERRY

Director: P TRACY

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - COLE SWINDELL

Producer: TROY JACKSON

Director: SPIDEY SMITH

Thank God - KANE BROWN with KATELYN BROWN

Producer: LUKE ARREGUIN

Director: ALEX ALVGA

‘Til You Can’t - CODY JOHNSON

Producer: MADDY HAYES

Director: DUSTIN HANEY

wait in the truck - HARDY feat. LAINEY WILSON

Producer: INKWELL PRODUCTIONS

Director: JUSTIN CLOUGH

What He Didn’t Do - CARLY PEARCE

Producer: RYAN BYRD

Director: ALEXA CAMPBELL





Songwriter of the Year

NICOLLE GALYON

ASHLEY GORLEY

CHASE McGILL

JOSH OSBORNE

HUNTER PHELPS





Artist-Songwriter of the Year

LUKE COMBS

ERNEST

HARDY

MIRANDA LAMBERT

MORGAN WALLEN





STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS

Producer of the Year

BUDDY CANNON

LUKE DICK

JAY JOYCE

JOEY MOI

JON RANDALL

DEREK WELLS





