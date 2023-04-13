Joins EIDR Board

NIELSEN's GRACENOTE has joined the ENTERTAINMENT ID REGISTRY (EIDR) Board. The EIDR is a standard identifier system for audio and video content.

"I am thrilled to extend a very warm welcome to GRACENOTE as they join the EIDR Board," said EIDR Managing Director HOLLIE CHOI. "GRACENOTE and EIDR share in the mission to improve the accuracy and efficiency of content management and distribution for the media and entertainment industry. I'm looking forward to finding ways for our two organizations to work together on our common goals."

"As a customer-first organization, GRACENOTE continually seeks new ways to meet the needs of our valued clients and the broader media and entertainment industry," said GRACENOTE VP/Product FILIZ BAHMANPOUR. "We are enthusiastic about joining the EIDR Board and will use this seat at the table to open conversations with the industry on how we can work together to bring incremental value."

