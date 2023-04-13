Johnson

BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT welcomed VP/A&R DOUG JOHNSON to work TODAY with a celebratory guided prayer meeting this morning (4/13) at its MUSIC ROW office, inviting the industry to join in person or via ZOOM.

JOHNSON was hospitalized on MARCH 28th after experiencing a heart-related emergency at his home (NET NEWS 3/28). He was resuscitated with a defibrillator and put into a medically-induced coma to allow his body time to rest.

JOHNSON, an industry veteran of more than 30 years and hit producer and songwriter, has been with the label since 2011. His compositions include LEE BRICE’s “Love Like Crazy” and RANDY TRAVIS’ “Three Wooden Crosses” AND MORE THAN 100 OTHER CUTS. His previous label A&R jobs include time at EPIC RECORDS, GIANT RECORDS and CURB RECORDS.

