Winners

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION has announced the recipients of the 2023 CELEBRATION OF SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS for outstanding community service. The winners wil be honored at a ceremony on JUNE 6th in WASHINGTON.

“For almost a quarter century the CELEBRATION OF SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS have honored broadcasters that go above and beyond to serve their communities in a variety of ways, from fundraisers and telethons to educational programming and investigative reporting,” said NABLF President MICHELLE DUKE. “We look forward to shining a well-deserved spotlight on these stations and sharing their award-winning campaigns with broadcast industry leaders, members of CONGRESS and FCC commissioners.”

The honorees:

Service to Community Award for Radio, Broadcast Ownership Group: GUARANTY, Future DJ Radio Day

Service to Community Award for Television, Broadcast Ownership Group: GRAY TELEVISION, The Sixth Investigative Series

Service to Community Award for Radio, Large/Major Market: HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP-F (KS95)/ST. PAUL-MINNEAPOLIS, KS95 FM Buck$ for Babe

Service to Community Award for Television -- Large/Major Market: TEGNA CBS affiliate WBNS-TV/COLUMBUS, OH, MARIA’s Message: Education on distracted driving

Service to Community Award for Radio -- Medium Market: COX MEDIA GROUP Country WHKO (K99.1)/DAYTON, K99.1FM Care for Kids Radiothon for DAYTON CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

Service to Community Award for Television -- Medium Market: HEARST CBS affiliate KCCI-TV/DES MOINES, Essential: IOWA’s EMS Emergency

Service to Community Award for Radio -- Small Market: LEWANEE BROADCASTING AC WLEN/ALPENA, MI, Associated Charities Back to School Fire

Service to Community Award for Television -- Small Market: GRAY TELEVISION NBC affiliate KTTC-TV (NBC 10)/ROCHESTER, MN, Fifth District Eagles Cancer Telethon

