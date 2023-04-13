-
NABLF Names Recipients Of 2023 Celebration Of Service To America Awards
by Perry Michael Simon
April 13, 2023 at 7:25 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION has announced the recipients of the 2023 CELEBRATION OF SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS for outstanding community service. The winners wil be honored at a ceremony on JUNE 6th in WASHINGTON.
“For almost a quarter century the CELEBRATION OF SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS have honored broadcasters that go above and beyond to serve their communities in a variety of ways, from fundraisers and telethons to educational programming and investigative reporting,” said NABLF President MICHELLE DUKE. “We look forward to shining a well-deserved spotlight on these stations and sharing their award-winning campaigns with broadcast industry leaders, members of CONGRESS and FCC commissioners.”
The honorees:
Service to Community Award for Radio, Broadcast Ownership Group: GUARANTY, Future DJ Radio Day
Service to Community Award for Television, Broadcast Ownership Group: GRAY TELEVISION, The Sixth Investigative Series
Service to Community Award for Radio, Large/Major Market: HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP-F (KS95)/ST. PAUL-MINNEAPOLIS, KS95 FM Buck$ for Babe
Service to Community Award for Television -- Large/Major Market: TEGNA CBS affiliate WBNS-TV/COLUMBUS, OH, MARIA’s Message: Education on distracted driving
Service to Community Award for Radio -- Medium Market: COX MEDIA GROUP Country WHKO (K99.1)/DAYTON, K99.1FM Care for Kids Radiothon for DAYTON CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL
Service to Community Award for Television -- Medium Market: HEARST CBS affiliate KCCI-TV/DES MOINES, Essential: IOWA’s EMS Emergency
Service to Community Award for Radio -- Small Market: LEWANEE BROADCASTING AC WLEN/ALPENA, MI, Associated Charities Back to School Fire
Service to Community Award for Television -- Small Market: GRAY TELEVISION NBC affiliate KTTC-TV (NBC 10)/ROCHESTER, MN, Fifth District Eagles Cancer Telethon