blink-182 (Photo Credit: Jack Bridgland)

blink-182 has been added to the lineup for the COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL at the EMPIRE POLO CLUB in INDIO, CA TOMORROW night (4/14). The band will play a 50-minute set on the Sahara Stage from 6:45-7:35p. The surprise was revealed last night when COACHELLA posted the schedule for this weekend. The blink-182 show comes three weeks before their tour begins MAY 4th in ST. PAUL.

BAD BUNNY, BLACKPINK, and FRANK OCEAN will headline COACHELLA this weekend APRIL 14-16 and next weekend APRIL 21-23.

Last week (NET NEWS 4/6), YOUTUBE announced it would offer a free livestream of weekends of COACHELLA along with backstage coverage.

