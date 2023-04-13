Denis

BELL MEDIA Hot AC CHUM-F/TORONTO morning co-host and "MARILYN DENIS DOES A PODCAST" host MARILYN DENIS is ending her daytime TV talk show after 13 seasons on CTV. The final episode of "THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW" will air JUNE 9th. She will continue her radio duties at CHUM and the podcast.

“Hosting a national television show has been a career highlight, and such a rewarding and fulfilling chapter in my life, but after more than three decades of balancing my radio show with a daytime series I’m ready to step away and refocus on my family and other projects,” said DENIS. “While I’m moving on from daytime TV, I’m not saying goodbye and will continue on the CHUM morning show and with my podcast. I want to thank the entire team at THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW, who are and always will be family, the incredible experts and guests who have joined me over the years, and most importantly -- every studio audience member and the viewers at home for welcoming me into your lives. I’ll be forever grateful for the wonderful years we’ve spent together."

“MARILYN is a trailblazer with a relatable and authentic approach that has made her a much-beloved figure in Canadian broadcasting and to viewers across the country,” said BELL MEDIA VP/Local TV, Radio, and BELL MEDIA STUDIOS DAVE DAIGLE. “While we are truly sad to see THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW end, we are proud to have been the home of this incredible series. We will miss seeing MARILYN on TV every day, but we are happy she’ll remain with the company on CHUM 104.5. I want to thank MARILYN and the production team for their dedication as they made the show a destination for our viewers and guests alike.”

DENIS has co-hosted mornings on CHUM since 1986, first with ROGER ASHBY and RICK HODGE and later with ASHBY and DARREN B. LAMB, and most recently with JAMAR MCNEIL. She hosted "CITYLINE" on CITY-TV/TORONTO and A-CHANNEL in 1989-2008 and moved to CTV in 2011.

