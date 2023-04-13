Tickets On Sale Now

The 3rd annual ROCK 'N JOCK CELEBRITY SOFTBALL GAME benefitting FOLDS OF HONOR TENNESSEE is set for MONDAY JUNE 5th 6:30p (CT) at NASHVILLE'S FIRST HORIZON PARK. The event features musicians, professional athletes, comedians, and influencers playing to benefit the families of AMERICA's injured and fallen service members and first responders.

CHRIS LANE, BRANTLEY GILBERT, MISSY FRANKLIN, JELLY ROLL, BRETT YOUNG, JIMMIE ALLEN, MITCHELL TENPENNY, RILEY GREEN, RAELYNN, CHARLES ESTEN, SHAWN JOHNSON and ANDREW EAST are among the confirmed celebrity players.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase here.





