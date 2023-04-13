Honoree

DOJA CAT has been named as one of four people to be featured on TIME MAGAZINE's TIME 100 Most Influential People Of 2023 covers. Also featured will be WALT DISNEY COMPANY CEO BOB IGER, actor MICHAEL B. JORDAN and actress JENNIFER COOLIDGE.

TIME will host their annual TIME100 SUMMIT featuring TIME CO2 on APRIL 25th and the TIME100 GALA on APRIL 26th.

TIME STUDIOS and ABC will present a "TIME100" primetime television special, and television special will bring viewers inside the 17th ANNUAL TIME100 GALA. The event will air on ABC APRIL 30th, and will be available to stream on HULU and DISNEY+. COOLIDGE will host, with performances by DOJA CAT and LEA MICHELLE and tributes from members of this year's list.

A full listing of the TIME 100, including BEYONCE, is available here.





« see more Net News