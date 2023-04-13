Twain on 'Superfan' (Photo: CBS Television Network)

CBS TELEVISION NETWORK has set a FRIDAY, JUNE 9th premiere date for its new fan competition series, SUPERFAN, which features SHANIA TWAIN, KELSEA BALLERINI and LITTLE BIG TOWN. As previously reported (NET NEWS 3/14/22), the musical game show will feature contestants vying in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist’s most devoted supporter. In each one-hour episode, a different musical artist will select one deserving superfan to win what is being described as "a once-in-a-lifetime prize." Other artists participating in the six-episode, unscripted series are GLORIA ESTEFAN, PITBULL and LL COOL J.

Hosts are KELTIE KNIGHT (also one of the series' creators and Executive Producers) and CBS MORNINGS' NATE BURLESON. The series will premiere with the LL COOL J episode. TWAIN will be featured on JUNE 16th, LITTLE BIG TOWN on JUNE 30th and BALLERINI on JULY 14th.

The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and PARAMOUNT+. Find more information here.

« see more Net News