Costello and Perry (Photo: Cece Dawson, Courtesy 2b Entertainment)

Congratulations to two Country stars who have babies on the way. Newly-signed RECORDS NASHVILLE artist KIMBERLY PERRY (formerly of THE BAND PERRY) revealed this morning (4/13) that she is expecting her first child in late AUGUST with her husband of nearly two years, JOHNNY COSTELLO.

Meanwhile, TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS' RUSSELL DICKERSON and his wife, KAILEY, revealed in an adorable social media post YESTERDAY (4/12) that their second son is due in the fall. Married since 2013, they are parents to 2 1/2-year-old REMINGTON. They shared in JANUARY that they had lost a baby at eight weeks last SEPTEMBER.

Mom-to-be PERRY told People.com, “JOHNNY and I are overflowing with joy to announce this beautiful bundle of love. This is a brand new season for us - new love, new life, new baby, nothing better!” The couple will celebrate their second wedding anniversary in JUNE.

