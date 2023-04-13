Mady Rhodes

AUDACY Alternative KBZT (ALT 949)/SAN DIEGO ups MADY RHODES to middays from 10a-3p. She replaces ALYSSA HABERMAN, who has exited out of the business. RHODES was born and raised in SAN DIEGO and started at ALT 949 as a board operator in 2015. She most recently was morning show producer at the station.

"MADY is a great addition to the ALT 949 air staff,” said AUDACY VP and ALT 949 Brand Manager JOHN ALLERS. "She offers a unique spin on the music we play, and she loves SAN DIEGO even more than RON BURGUNDY!"

RHODES said, "I’m very honored as a SAN DIEGO native to be hosting middays on a station that I grew up listening to. I can't wait to get to know you and nerd out about music in middays on ALT 949!”

