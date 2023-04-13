Nominees

Nominees in the Podcast and Radio category have been announced for the 83rd annual PEABODY AWARDS.

The nominees include:

"THE HEIST: THE WEALTH VORTEX," CENTER FOR PUBLIC INTEGRITY and TRANSMITTER MEDIA "STORIES OF THE STALKED." AUDIBLE and VENTURELAND.

"STILL NEWTOWN," SACRED HEART UNIVERSITY News-Talk WSHU-A-News-Talk-Classical WSHU-F/WESTPORT-STAMFORD, CT.

"SOLD A STORY: HOW TEACHING KIDS TO READ WENT SO WRONG," AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA.

"NINE DAYS IN A MICHIGAN ABORTION CLINIC, AS ELECTION LOOMS," MICHIGAN RADIO.

"KABUL FALLING," PROJECT BRAZEN (PRX).

"THIS AMERICAN LIFE: THE PINK HOUSE AT THE CENTER OF THE WORLD," THIS AMERICAN LIFE.

"ON THE MEDIA: THE DIVIDED DIAL," NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK.

"STOLEN: SURVIVING ST. MICHAEL’S," SPOTIFY/GIMLET MEDIA.

“After another groundbreaking year of storytelling, we are proud to honor some of the many compelling pieces of media that led us forward,” said Executive Dir. JEFFREY JONES. “A reflection of the effort and talent of their creators, the nominees entertained, informed, and inspired, all demonstrating the immense power of a great story.”

Winners will be announced on MAY 9th and honored on JUNE 11th in LOS ANGELES, the first in-person ceremony since 2019 and the first time the ceremony will be held in LOS ANGELES.

« see more Net News